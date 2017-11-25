Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Sent back to G-League
Martin was assigned to the G-League on Saturday.
Martin has fallen out of the rotation now the Grizzlies are relatively healthy in the frontcourt, so he'll join the Memphis Hustle for an opportunity to see big minutes in a game setting. In his first G-League appearance this season, Martin had nine points and eight rebounds in a win over the Iowa Wolves on Nov. 17.
