Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Wednesday

Martin will start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

The Grizzlies are shifting to a bigger lineup that features Martin and JaMychal Green at the two forward spots. The pushes Dillon Brooks over to shooting guard and sends Wayne Selden to a bench role. Martin was playing fairly well prior to Green's return, so the promotion could be a reward for his strong play with the top unit. That said, it's unclear if this is just a one-game experiment or not, so it could just be a temporary uptick in value for Martin.