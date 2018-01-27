Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting Friday

Martin will get the start at power forward for Friday's contest against the Clippers, Clay Bailey of The Commercial Appeal reports.

Martin was questionable heading into the evening due to knee and ankle injuries, but was ultimately cleared to play. He will now get the starting nod with JaMychal Green (ankle) sidelined. The big man is averaging 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds across 22.4 minutes in 14 starts this season.