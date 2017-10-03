Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Strong performance in preseason opener

Martin scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.

After playing in only 69 NBA games since being a first-round pick in the 2015 draft due to recurring foot injuries, Martin's roster spot is hanging by a thread in Memphis, but he looks healthy and motivated to prove he belongs in the league to begin camp. He was the first player off the bench for the Grizzlies, and coach David Fizdale doesn't seem to have given up on him, but the 23-year-old will need to demonstrate he can stay on the court before any potential role in the frontcourt rotation can be susses out.