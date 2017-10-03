Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Strong performance in preseason opener
Martin scored 16 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.
After playing in only 69 NBA games since being a first-round pick in the 2015 draft due to recurring foot injuries, Martin's roster spot is hanging by a thread in Memphis, but he looks healthy and motivated to prove he belongs in the league to begin camp. He was the first player off the bench for the Grizzlies, and coach David Fizdale doesn't seem to have given up on him, but the 23-year-old will need to demonstrate he can stay on the court before any potential role in the frontcourt rotation can be susses out.
More News
-
Jarell Martin: Will be dropped from Memphis roster•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Recalled from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Sent to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Back from D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Assigned to D-League•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Moved into starting five Wednesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...