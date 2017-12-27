Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Tallies 10 points off bench
Martin produced 10 points (5-9 FG), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 99-97 loss to the Suns.
Martin' dunk off a rebound with 0.6 seconds remaining tied the game at 97, setting up the Suns' innovative winning basket on the next play. The 23-year-old has seen double-digit minutes off the bench in five of the last six games, posting double-digit scoring efforts in two of those contests. He continues to provide serviceable production on the glass, but his inconsistent scoring contributions limit his overall fantasy upside.
