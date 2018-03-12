Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will play Monday vs. Bucks

Martin (foot) is available to play in Monday's game against the Bucks.

Martin was a surprise addition to the injury report Monday, as he had seen a full 29 and 30 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests. However, the foot checked out during pregame warmups and he's now been cleared to take the court as usual. Martin could see his playing time take a minor hit with Marc Gasol returning from his off day for rest purposes, though the Grizzlies still seem determined to get Martin has much developmental opportunities down the stretch.