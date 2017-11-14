Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will play Monday vs. Bucks
Martin (knee) is active and available to play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks.
Martin was dealing with a knee injury that he likely picked up in Saturday's game against the Rockets, though after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's now been given the green light to take the court Monday. With JaMychal Green (foot/ankle) still sidelined, Martin should once again work with the top unit. In 11 starts this season, Martin has averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds across 21.7 minutes, so he's not an overly intriguing fantasy play.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Questionable for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will remain in Memphis next season•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 11 points in Monday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: In starting lineup Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Likely to start at power forward•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Finishes strong preseason with 20 points Friday•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.