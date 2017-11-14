Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will play Monday vs. Bucks

Martin (knee) is active and available to play in Monday's matchup with the Bucks.

Martin was dealing with a knee injury that he likely picked up in Saturday's game against the Rockets, though after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's now been given the green light to take the court Monday. With JaMychal Green (foot/ankle) still sidelined, Martin should once again work with the top unit. In 11 starts this season, Martin has averaged 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds across 21.7 minutes, so he's not an overly intriguing fantasy play.