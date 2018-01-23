Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will play, start Monday

Martin (hand) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the 76ers and will start at power forward.

Martin came into Monday with a questionable designation, but the hand injury wasn't anything serious and he's been given the green light to play. With JaMychal Green (ankle) ruled out, Martin will get the opportunity to start in his place and should see big minutes with Chandler Parsons (knee) still sidelined as well. For that reason, Martin will be an intriguing low-cost DFS option for Monday's slate, as he should see an uptick in playing time and overall production.