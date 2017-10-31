Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will remain in Memphis next season

Martin will have his fourth-year option for the 2018-19 season picked up by the Grizzlies, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Martin has found himself squarely in the Grizzlies' rotation this season after two years of spattered playing time. His newfound ability to stretch the court beyond the three-point line is a major reason for why he was awarded another year onto his current contract, although he might see a dip in playing time when JaMychal Green (ankle) returns at some point in mid-November.