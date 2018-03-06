Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will sit out Monday

Martin (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of the Commercial Appeal reports.

The Grizzlies originally listed Martin as probable for Monday's contest, though he must have still been dealing with some discomfort during pregame warmups and Memphis will now take a cautious approach and hold him out. Martin's next opportunity to get back on the floor will be Wednesday against the Bulls and he can tentatively be considered questionable for that contest. The Grizzlies will have Chandler Parsons (illness), Marc Gasol (ankle) and Deyonta Davis (ankle) available, so Martin's absence shouldn't be too devastating for the frontcourt depth.