Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will start at power forward Friday
Martin is starting at power forward for the injured JaMychal Green (illness) for Friday's contest against Denver.
With Deyonta Davis (ankle) also sidelined, Martin could end up seeing some backup center run behind starter Marc Gasol as well. Over the past three contests, Martin has averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 block across 34.3 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fills up box score during Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Headed back to bench Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Fails to capitalize on Saturday's start•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Starting at small forward Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Double-digit boards in blowout loss•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...