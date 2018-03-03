Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will start at power forward Friday

Martin is starting at power forward for the injured JaMychal Green (illness) for Friday's contest against Denver.

With Deyonta Davis (ankle) also sidelined, Martin could end up seeing some backup center run behind starter Marc Gasol as well. Over the past three contests, Martin has averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 block across 34.3 minutes.