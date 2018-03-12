Grizzlies' Jarell Martin: Will start Monday

Martin will start Monday against the Bucks.

After initially being ruled questionable for Monday, Martin jumps into the starting lineup, bumping Ben McLemore out. The Grizzlies are putting out a big lineup, with Martin starting alongside Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green. While it's unsure if the Grizzlies are turning to the bigger lineup for the matchup or if Martin will stay with the starters moving forward, Martin should continue to see his fair share of minutes, as he's averaging 32.6 minutes over his last six games.