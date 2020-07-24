Jackson posted 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 90-83 scrimmage loss to the 76ers.

Jackson wasn't efficient from the field, but he was aggressive in getting to the free-throw line and provided a balanced box score, which helped make up for his poor shooting. In his career, Jackson has seven regular-season performances with at least three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.