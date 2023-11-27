Jackson closed with 18 points (4-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-97 loss to Minnesota.

Jackson struggled from the field, although his efficiency from the charity stripe salvaged his scoring figures. Fortunately for him, he had already contributed steadily in other categories to salvage his fantasy line. Jackson has struggled to handle a more significant role on offense this season, and while his scoring numbers are up from 18.6 points to 19.4 this season, his percentages have crashed and is currently shooting a career-worst 41.1 percent from the field.