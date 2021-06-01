Jackson tallied 21 points (9-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the Jazz.

Jackson continues to look better with every game for the Grizzlies, turning in arguably his best performance since returning from a lengthy injury layoff. The lack of blocked shots is disappointing; however, he was second only to Ja Morant with 18 shot attempts, something he is going to need to do if we are to look ahead to next season. Now trailing 3-1 in the series, it would appear as though the Grizzlies' season is drawing to a close but you can rest assured they will be giving it their all on Wednesday when they look to extend things another game.