Jackson provided 28 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 112-108 victory over the Mavericks.

Jackson led Memphis with 28 points in the win, marking his fourth straight contest of 25 points or more -- the first time in his career he has accomplished that feat. Over the four-game stretch, he's averaging 28.0 points per contest on 60.3 percent shooting from the field. Jackson's output was especially impressive Monday because he battled foul trouble and played just 23 minutes.