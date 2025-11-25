Jackson provided 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 125-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Jackson continues to be nothing but adequate, as Memphis fell to its sixth loss in the past eight games. Despite being relatively healthy, Jackson simply hasn't been able to get any forward momentum, averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 three-pointers through 16 games, putting him well outside the top 100 in standard fantasy formats.