Jackson registered 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

While his shot admittedly wasn't at its sharpest, Jackson still turned in another solid stat line. The 2018 fourth overall pick has opened his career with four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has been just as consistent on the boards, as evidenced by his three consecutive seven-rebound tallies. One area in need of immediate improvement is fouls, however, as Jackson accrued the dreaded six on Wednesday and also had racked up four and five, respectively, over the previous two games.