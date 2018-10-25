Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Another productive outing in loss
Jackson registered 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
While his shot admittedly wasn't at its sharpest, Jackson still turned in another solid stat line. The 2018 fourth overall pick has opened his career with four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts and has been just as consistent on the boards, as evidenced by his three consecutive seven-rebound tallies. One area in need of immediate improvement is fouls, however, as Jackson accrued the dreaded six on Wednesday and also had racked up four and five, respectively, over the previous two games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Scores 11 points in starting role•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Likely to move into starting ranks•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Pours in 24 off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Plays 25 minutes off bench in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Empty line in preseason encounter•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Starting Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times