Jackson (calf) is available for Monday's contest against Dallas, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

After being viewed as uncertain due to calf soreness, Jackson will officially suit up for his 19th consecutive appearance. The All-Star forward has recorded three straight games with at least 25 points, averaging 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.0 blocks across that stretch.