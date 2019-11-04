Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Avoids structural damage in knee
Jackson's listed as day-to-day after test results on his knee came back negative, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Coach Taylor Jenkins said that Jackson's knee injury wasn't serious and that the second-year forward can be considered day-to-day. The Grizzlies will be cautious with Jackson, who initially suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Suns. If he's forced to miss Monday's tilt with Houston, look for Brandon Clarke to see an increase in minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Doubtful Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Cruelled by fouls once again•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-doubles in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Posts 17 points in opener•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...