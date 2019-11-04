Jackson's listed as day-to-day after test results on his knee came back negative, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Coach Taylor Jenkins said that Jackson's knee injury wasn't serious and that the second-year forward can be considered day-to-day. The Grizzlies will be cautious with Jackson, who initially suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Suns. If he's forced to miss Monday's tilt with Houston, look for Brandon Clarke to see an increase in minutes.