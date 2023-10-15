Jackson (rest) will start Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
Jackson took the night off Thursday, but he's back in the starting lineup Sunday. However, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year will likely be limited to around 25 minutes as he continues to ramp up for the regular season.
