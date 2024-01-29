Jackson racked up 25 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Pacers.
Jackson led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring and free throws made while adding a handful of rebounds and a team-best pair of steals in a well-rounded performance. Jackson has finished with 25 or more points in 15 games this season, including in five of his last six contests.
