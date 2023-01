Jackson provided 28 points (12-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, five blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over Indiana.

Jackson led the team in scoring and blocks while finishing two rebounds shy of a double-double in Sunday's win. Jackson has tallied at least 20 points and five rebounds in eight games this season.