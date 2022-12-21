Jackson ended Tuesday's 105-91 loss to the Nuggets with eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, five blocks and three steals across 22 minutes.

Jackson was limited to just 22 minutes as a result of foul trouble but still managed to deliver managers a strong fantasy line. Since returning from injury, his offensive production has sputtered a bit, although his defensive contributions have been a real game-changer. The Grizzlies are going to need him to do more in terms of scoring should they hope to stay atop the Western Conference. Look for him to find some rhythm in the near future, starting with Friday's matchup against the Suns.