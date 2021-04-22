Jackson finished with 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 117-105 loss to the Clippers.

After months of uncertainty, Jackson finally made it back on the floor for the Grizzlies and despite some obvious rust, his season debut could not really have gone any better from a production standpoint. The team is likely to play it very safe moving forward and so his upside is going to be somewhat limited. That said, his ability to block shots and hit three-pointers make him an intriguing target. If you can take the ups and downs, he is worth grabbing to see if he can ramp things up.