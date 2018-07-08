Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Blocks four shots Saturday

Jackson totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 24 minutes during Saturday's 73-70 summer league victory over the Pistons.

Despite Saturday's five turnovers, Jackson has put together some solid summer league performances, especially on the defensive end. Through four games, he's compiled 59 points, 23 rebounds and 11 blocks while going 10-of-18 from beyond the arc.