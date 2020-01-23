Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Blocks four shots
Jackson had 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3PT), five rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 loss at Boston.
Jackson has registered mutiple blocks in four of his last five games, and he has emerged as a reliable rim protector since he is averaging 1.5 blocks per game this season. His duality as both an interior presence and a long-range threat -- mostly due to his 40.6 three-point shooting percentage -- allows him to be an integral piece of Memphis' offensive puzzle even when his shot isn't falling on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 19 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Battles foul trouble Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Mediocre in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 21 in 28 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Leads team to victory•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Impresses defensively•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...