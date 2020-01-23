Jackson had 13 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3PT), five rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 119-95 loss at Boston.

Jackson has registered mutiple blocks in four of his last five games, and he has emerged as a reliable rim protector since he is averaging 1.5 blocks per game this season. His duality as both an interior presence and a long-range threat -- mostly due to his 40.6 three-point shooting percentage -- allows him to be an integral piece of Memphis' offensive puzzle even when his shot isn't falling on a consistent basis.