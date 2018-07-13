Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Blocks three shots
Jackson tallied 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-11 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 92-95 summer league win over the Thunder.
Jackson continues to be a defensive force at summer league. The fourth overall pick has racked up 15 blocks in six games. He's also tallied 80 points and 39 rebounds.
