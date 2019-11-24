Jackson had 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3PT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-108 loss against the Lakers.

Jackson fouled out in the last game, but bounced back to deliver his fourth game with 20 or more points in his last seven contests. His rebounding rate for a power forward has not been high, but he has at least seven boards in two of his last four games as well. A young player who still needs to polish several areas of his game, he will aim to build on his performance Monday at Indiana.