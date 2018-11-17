Jackson finished with 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, four steals, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-104 victory over the Kings.

Jackson exploded for a career-high 27 points Friday, helping the Grizzlies to a hard-fought victory over the Kings. He also added a career-best four steals to go with a pair of blocks to have one of the best lines of the night. He was in some foul trouble once again which limited his playing time down the stretch. As soon as he can consistently stay out of foul trouble, it is scary to think what his upside might be.