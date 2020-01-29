Jackson tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven blocks, two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Nuggets.

Jackson's scoring output was tied for his lowest mark in more than five weeks, but that was easy enough for fantasy managers to ignore thanks to the career-high block total. The second-year big man has recorded multiple blocks in five straight games and is averaging 1.6 per game for the season.