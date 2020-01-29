Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Career-high seven swats
Jackson tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven blocks, two rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 104-96 win over the Nuggets.
Jackson's scoring output was tied for his lowest mark in more than five weeks, but that was easy enough for fantasy managers to ignore thanks to the career-high block total. The second-year big man has recorded multiple blocks in five straight games and is averaging 1.6 per game for the season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Blocks four shots•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 19 points•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Battles foul trouble Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Mediocre in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Scores 21 in 28 minutes•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr.: Leads team to victory•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...