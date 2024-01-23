Jackson supplied 27 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and six steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Raptors.

The 24-year-old forward continues to thrive as the lead dog for the injury-depleted Grizzlies, setting a new personal best in steals during Monday's win. Jackson has scored more than 20 points in seven of his last eight games, averaging 26.4 points, 5.9 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks over that stretch, and with Ja Morant (shoulder), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger) and others all sidelined, his usage doesn't figure to shrink any time soon.