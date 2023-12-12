Jackson provided 41 points (15-29 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 42 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to Dallas.

In a game during which only two Memphis players scored more than 10 points, the Grizzlies avoided being completely blown out due largely to Jackson's substantial contributions. He finished just two points shy of his career-best mark and shot particularly well from deep, draining a season-high six triples. Jackson is in the midst of his best offensive stretch of the season, scoring over 20 points in four straight games and averaging 30.8 points over that stretch.