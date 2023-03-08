Jackson totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.

Jackson led the team in scoring by a wide margin. The frontcourt is doing a lot of the heavy lifting with Ja Morant (suspension) out. Jackson and Xavier Tillman should get increased consideration while Morant's absence continues.