Jackson totaled 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Lakers.
Jackson led the team in scoring by a wide margin. The frontcourt is doing a lot of the heavy lifting with Ja Morant (suspension) out. Jackson and Xavier Tillman should get increased consideration while Morant's absence continues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Posts 24 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Racks up four more blocks•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Packs stat sheet•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Dominates defensively in win•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Continues to rack up blocks•
-
Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Solid two-way effort again•