Jackson scored a team-high 26 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-94 loss to the Pistons.

He very nearly kept the Grizzlies in the game single-handedly, as only three other Memphis players even scored in double digits. The double-double was Jackson's second of the season, and while consistency isn't yet part of the rookie's arsenal, his overall contributions continue to rise -- Jackson's now averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 boards, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers over his last seven games.