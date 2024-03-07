Jackson closed with 30 points (10-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and six blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 victory over Philadelphia.

After missing the prior three games due to quad tendinitis, Jackson returned to the lineup with a bang, leading all scorers on the night while producing his fifth double-double of the season and tying his season high in rejections. The 24-year-old forward has seen his usage increase substantially when he's been on the court due to all the Grizzlies' other injuries, and in 10 games since the beginning of February he's averaging 25.6 points, 5.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals.