Jackson accumulated 27 points (8-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Friday's 121-101 loss to the Warriors.

Jackson led Memphis in scoring in the contest, as no other player on the team logged more than 16 points. The talented forward didn't shoot well, however, and he's now converted fewer than half of his field-goal attempts in six straight contests. With Ja Morant (shoulder) playing only nine games this season, Jackson has been asked to take on a bigger offensive load, and he's consequently producing a career-best 22.1 points per contest, though his field-goal rate is currently about six percent lower than it was last year.