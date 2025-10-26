Jackson supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Pacers.

Memphis held a 103-84 lead going into the fourth quarter, meaning Jackson, Jr. earned a good amount of rest over the final quarter in their 25-point victory. JJJ has scored at least 17 points while playing between 21 and 27 minutes in each of the Grizzlies first three contests. His next chance to reach those numbers will come on Monday night in The Bay versus the Warriors.