Jackson posted 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 31 minutes during the Grizzlies' 108-99 loss to the Rockets on Monday.

It was a struggle on offense for the Grizzlies on Monday, with Jackson co-leading the team in points with the returning Santi Aldama. Jackson was responsible for two of the Grizzlies' five blocks, and the veteran big man has posted at least two blocks in five of his last six outings. Over that six-game span, he has averaged 20.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 threes and 2.2 blocks over 31.5 minutes per game.