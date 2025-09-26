The Grizzlies announced on Friday that Jackson (toe) is expected to return to play in 4-to-6 weeks.

After undergoing a procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot in early July, Jackson has been cleared to begin ramping up his basketball activities. The return timetable gives the star big man a chance to be ready for Opening Night, though Memphis will likely exercise caution during training camp. With Brandon Clarke (knee) already sidelined, Santi Aldama and GG Jackson may be needed to soak up the minutes at power forward early in the year.