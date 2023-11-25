Jackson totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 110-89 loss to Phoenix.

Jackson has struggled this season, and while his scoring is up, his overall numbers have taken a hit compared to the 2022-23 campaign, particularly on the defensive end. Jackson has scored in double digits in each of his last four contests, but he hasn't posted a double-double nor he has recorded more than one block or one steal in any of those outings.