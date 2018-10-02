Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Coming off bench in debut
Jackson will come off the bench for Tuesday's preseason opener against Houston.
The possibility of Jackson starting next to Marc Gasol was in play, but JaMychal Green will get the first crack at the position. Jackson should still see significant run Tuesday and into the regular season as a reserve in the frontcourt.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.