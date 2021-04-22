Jackson (knee) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Clippers and come off the bench, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
The 21-year-old has yet to see the court this season while recovering from knee surgery, but he'll make his 2020-21 debut Wednesday in Los Angeles. Coach Taylor Jenkins said the team will "be smart" with Jackson's minutes, so the 2018 first-round pick figures to be on a tight leash in his first action of the season.
