Jackson provided 25 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 victory over the 76ers.

Jackson has emerged as a reliable scoring weapon for the Grizzlies in the absence of Ja Morant (hip), but the big man has performed better than initially expected. He's embraced being a go-to player on offense and has notched at least 20 points in seven of his last eight games. The former Michigan State standout is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor in that span.