Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Continues to play well in SL victory

Jackson had 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 82-73 summer league victory over the 76ers.

Jackson was at it again, blocking another four shots in an impressive performance. He has been one of the standout players in the summer league and his defense especially looks like it could be something special. Whether he starts or not once the regular season begins, he is almost certainly going to put up some fantasy value and this should only increase as the season progresses.