Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Continues to play well in SL victory
Jackson had 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 82-73 summer league victory over the 76ers.
Jackson was at it again, blocking another four shots in an impressive performance. He has been one of the standout players in the summer league and his defense especially looks like it could be something special. Whether he starts or not once the regular season begins, he is almost certainly going to put up some fantasy value and this should only increase as the season progresses.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...