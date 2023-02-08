Jackson finished Tuesday's 104-89 win over the Bulls with 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five blocks, three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 32 minutes.

Jackson remained an imposing force near the rim in the Grizzlies' resounding win and now has a whopping 20 blocks over his past four games to bring his season-long average up to 3.3 per game. Despite missing the Grizzlies' first 14 games of the season while recovering from right foot surgery, Jackson has already tallied 123 blocks on the campaign, leaving him just nine behind the Nets' Nic Claxton for the NBA lead.