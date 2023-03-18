Jackson accumulated 28 points (12-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 126-120 overtime win over the Spurs.

Jackson was efficient from the field and active on the defensive end, as he posted his 23rd game with at least four swats. One of the best shot blockers in the league, Jackson is averaging a career-best 3.1 swats per game, but he's also scoring 17.2 points and grabbing 6.6 rebounds per game, meaning he's more than just a rim protector.