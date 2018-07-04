Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Cools off in second summer league outing
Jackson tallied 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 95-92 summer league win over the Jazz.
Jackson burst on to the summer league scene in Monday's opener, going off for 29 points and hitting a surprising 8-of-13 three-point attempts. However, he came back down to earth a bit Tuesday and posted just 10 points on 36.3 percent shooting. Still, the uber athletic big man has been one of the most impressive players over the first few days of summer league and if that translates over to training camp and the preseason as expected, Jackson should have no trouble securing a significant role right away as a rookie.
