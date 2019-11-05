Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Could be back Wednesday
Jackson (knee) will likely be a game-time call Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Coach Taylor Jenkins didn't say much about Jackson's status at practice Tuesday, but he hinted that the forward is trending in the right direction after missing Monday's game against Houston. The second-year big man has been battling a sore knee, which he initially picked up during Saturday's loss to the Suns.
