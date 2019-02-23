Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson: Could miss extended time
Jackson (quad) will be sidelined for the foreseeable future, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jackson is nursing a right quad injury, and with the Grizzlies out of playoff contention, they are expected to exercise caution with him going forward. The Grizzlies have yet to give the rookie a timeline for a return, but it is unlikely to occur in the immediate future. His absence figures to free up playing time for Ivan Rabb and the recently acquired Jonas Valanciunas. Expect an update on his status once Memphis provides more clarity on the situation.
